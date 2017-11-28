Boskalis acquires former Harkand DSVs

Royal Boskalis Westminster has strengthened its subsea services offering with the addition of two diving support vessels (DSVs).

Boskalis has reached an agreement with the bondholders of two former Harkand-owned vessels under which it has acquired DSV Atlantis for approximately US$60 million and has signed a three-year bareboat charter for sister vessel Da Vinci, along with a right of first refusal in the event of a sale.

The vessels, which were taken into service in 2011, are equipped with twin bells for saturation diving work to a depth of 300m and provide accommodation for 120.

