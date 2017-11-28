Multiple contracts awarded to SBSS

Company News

//

SBSS has secured multiple contract awards across the submarine telecommunications and subsea oil and gas markets in Indonesia.

In the latter PT Saipem have awarded SBSS the full cable installation scope for the BP Tangguh Phase 2 project. The work scope includes the submarine installation and burial of 60km of composite power cables connecting several new offshore platforms to existing gas production facilities, with the project scheduled for delivery in Q3 2018. SBSS previously executed Phase 1 of the same project nearly 10 years ago.

In the telecommunications sector, SBSS has been engaged to deliver two separate projects. With a combined 2,800km of fibre-optic cables to be installed and plough buried, both projects are currently in progress and will see the SBSS installation fleet occupied for the remainder of 2017 and into 2018.

More articles from this category

More news

Bibby Offshore to leave Bibby Line Group Company News //

Norwegian aluminum supplier Hydro acquires ownership stake in Corvus Energy Company News //

Well-Safe Solutions selects Dundee for marine support base Company News //

DOC-Swan Hunter storage and spooling yard ready for operations Company News //

Environmental guidelines recommend more flexible approach to decommissioning Publications //

SMD Services upgrades MD3 plough Vessel & ROV News //

Khankendi completes first project Vessel & ROV News //

Contract awarded to DOF/Technip venture Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Multiple contracts awarded to SBSS Company News //

Boskalis acquires former Harkand DSVs Vessel & ROV News //

Port of Blyth decommissioning licence approved News //

DNV GL grants AiP for Dreifa Energy’s floating regas concept Company News //