Contract awarded to DOF/Technip venture

Contract awarded to DOF/Technip ventureContracts, Tenders and Rates // November 28, 2017
Skandi Niteroi, a Brazilian built pipelay support vessel (PLSV) owned by the joint venture between DOF Subsea and TechnipFMC has been awarded a contract by McDermott on the Atlanta project for Queiroz Galvão.
The vessel is due to commence the contract in November 2017. The contract has a duration of approximately two months.
Under the joint venture agreement, TechnipFMC is responsible for the engineering and management of the flexible pipelay, while Norskan SA, a DOF ASA subsidiary, is responsible for marine operations.
