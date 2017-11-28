Offshore Shipping Online

    Contract awarded to DOF/Technip venture

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // November 28, 2017

    Skandi Niteroi, a Brazilian built pipelay support vessel (PLSV) owned by the joint venture between DOF Subsea and TechnipFMC has been awarded a contract by McDermott on the Atlanta project for Queiroz Galvão.

    The vessel is due to commence the contract in November 2017. The contract has a duration of approximately two months.

    Under the joint venture agreement, TechnipFMC is responsible for the engineering and management of the flexible pipelay, while Norskan SA, a DOF ASA subsidiary, is responsible for marine operations.

