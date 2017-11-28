Khankendi completes first project

Khankendi, the Shah Deniz consortium's new subsea construction vessel, which was built specifically for the ShahDeniz 2 project, has completed its first installation job in the Caspian, offshore Azerbaijan.

The new vessel is 155m in length with a beam of 32m and 2,000m2 of deck space. With a deadweight of 17,600 tonnes, it can transport 5,000 tonnes of equipment at 6.5m draught.

With two enginerooms with six 4.4MW and two 3.2MW generators, the diesel-electric ship has class 3 dynamic positioning and will be capable of working in a 3.5m significant wave height.

Its main tool is a 900-tonne capacity subsea crane capable of lowering 750-tonne subsea structures to 600m.

The vessel also has an 18-person, twin-bell diving system, two work-class ROVs and a moonpool. The vessel has accommodation for 175 people on board.

