SMD Services upgrades MD3 plough

SMD Services upgrades MD3 ploughVessel & ROV News // November 28, 2017
Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD) has completed an upgrade to the MD3 (multi-depth) plough recently acquired by Orange Marine.
The plough, which was delivered to the SMD Services team for refurbishment in July, received a full control system upgrade and extensive overhaul.
SMD Services’ team of engineers based at Port of Tyne in South Shields assessed the equipment and devised a detailed refurbishment strategy to enable it to work as new.
The project involved replacing the plough’s original control system hardware which had become obsolete. SMD also supplied a passive scissor frame assembly to be fitted to the launch and recovery system.
In order to integrate the new and original hardware, SMD installed a bespoke QNX software update and also fitted the plough with an upgraded surveillance system featuring top of the range sonar, cameras and lighting.
The MD3 upgrade provides Orange Marine with capabilities for the installation and burial of optical submarine cables which will be used for the first time in the installation of the Kanawa system between French Guiana and Martinique.
The cable is scheduled to be operational in late 2018 and is being put in place to handle traffic growth and diversify connection points to ensure quality of service between countries.
