OOS International signs MOU with Chinese outfit

Company News

//

OOS International II BV in the Netherlands has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese offshore services company Jiangsu Fanzhou Shipping Co Ltd to form an alliance covering their vessels.

OOS International operates a fleet of heavy-lift semi-submersible accommodation units.

Fanzhou has at its disposal a fleet of semi-submersible transporters, barges and marine vessels.

The companies intend to grow their international businesses, allowing Fanzhou to increase its exposure in Europe, the Americas and Mexico through OOS International’s established presence. OOS International will be able to extend its presence in Asia through Fanzhou.

The agreement covers a 50,000-tonne semi-submersible heavy lift vessel and 20,000-tonne self-propelled barge (deck carrier), both currently under construction and to be delivered in 2018.

More articles from this category

More news

Port of Blyth decommissioning licence approved News //

DNV GL grants AiP for Dreifa Energy’s floating regas concept Company News //

OOS International signs MOU with Chinese outfit Company News //

KPMG withdraws services from Oceanteam Company News //

Statoil fixes eight anchor handlers in a day Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

NorSea invests in shore power for four supply bases Company News //

SD Standard Drilling in good shape for 2018 Company News //

Topaz anticipating better 2018 but market remains very tough Company News //

UDS holds keel-laying for Matisse Vessel & ROV News //

Ampelmann bags Eidesvik contract Equipment & Technology //

Swan Hunter flexlay spread completes installation campaign Equipment & Technology //

Madsen leaves Polarcus Company News //

Trade body welcomes tax change that will unlock investment News //

Huisman unveils innovative fibre rope crane with AHC Equipment & Technology //