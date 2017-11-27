OOS International signs MOU with Chinese outfit

OOS International signs MOU with Chinese outfitCompany News // November 27, 2017
OOS International II BV in the Netherlands has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese offshore services company Jiangsu Fanzhou Shipping Co Ltd to form an alliance covering their vessels.
OOS International operates a fleet of heavy-lift semi-submersible accommodation units.
Fanzhou has at its disposal a fleet of semi-submersible transporters, barges and marine vessels.
The companies intend to grow their international businesses, allowing Fanzhou to increase its exposure in Europe, the Americas and Mexico through OOS International’s established presence. OOS International will be able to extend its presence in Asia through Fanzhou.
The agreement covers a 50,000-tonne semi-submersible heavy lift vessel and 20,000-tonne self-propelled barge (deck carrier), both currently under construction and to be delivered in 2018.
