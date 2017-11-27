DNV GL grants AiP for Dreifa Energy’s floating regas concept

Company News

//

Dreifa Energy’s floating regasification unit concept (FRU) has been granted Approval in Principle (AiP) by DNV GL.



The Dreifa FRU consists of a regasification plant and associated utility systems located on the deck of a platform supply vessel.

The Dreifa FRU operates in combination with an LNG carrier acting as a floating storage unit (FSU).



The AiP is based on DNV GL’s examination of the basic engineering package developed by Dreifa Energy throughout Q2 and Q3 2017.

In addition to confirming the design’s compliance with the rules of the society at current stage of engineering, the AiP provides clarity on the regulatory framework and classification procedure towards final approval.

This is an important step forward in Dreifa Energy’s efforts to be prepared to enter into contracts for equipment and conversion.





More articles from this category

More news

Port of Blyth decommissioning licence approved News //

DNV GL grants AiP for Dreifa Energy’s floating regas concept Company News //

OOS International signs MOU with Chinese outfit Company News //

KPMG withdraws services from Oceanteam Company News //

Statoil fixes eight anchor handlers in a day Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

NorSea invests in shore power for four supply bases Company News //

SD Standard Drilling in good shape for 2018 Company News //

Topaz anticipating better 2018 but market remains very tough Company News //

UDS holds keel-laying for Matisse Vessel & ROV News //

Ampelmann bags Eidesvik contract Equipment & Technology //

Swan Hunter flexlay spread completes installation campaign Equipment & Technology //

Madsen leaves Polarcus Company News //

Trade body welcomes tax change that will unlock investment News //

Huisman unveils innovative fibre rope crane with AHC Equipment & Technology //