DNV GL grants AiP for Dreifa Energy’s floating regas concept

DNV GL grants AiP for Dreifa Energy’s floating regas conceptCompany News // November 27, 2017
Dreifa Energy’s floating regasification unit concept (FRU) has been granted Approval in Principle (AiP) by DNV GL.
The Dreifa FRU consists of a regasification plant and associated utility systems located on the deck of a platform supply vessel.
The Dreifa FRU operates in combination with an LNG carrier acting as a floating storage unit (FSU).
The AiP is based on DNV GL’s examination of the basic engineering package developed by Dreifa Energy throughout Q2 and Q3 2017.
In addition to confirming the design’s compliance with the rules of the society at current stage of engineering, the AiP provides clarity on the regulatory framework and classification procedure towards final approval.
This is an important step forward in Dreifa Energy’s efforts to be prepared to enter into contracts for equipment and conversion.
