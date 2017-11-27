Port of Blyth decommissioning licence approved

Port of Blyth has announced a move into the offshore decommissioning market following confirmation of a successful application for a decommissioning licence from the UK Environment Agency.

Having worked closely with the EA for 12 months prior to the environmental permit being granted, the port is now readying a site suitable for decommissioning at its busy Battleship Wharf terminal during 2018.

The designated 2.3 hectare decom site within the terminal is now licensed to handle up to 50,000 tonnes of offshore energy materials per year with the port likely to focus on small to medium sized projects and pieces up to 4000 tonnes in response to demand.

Already benefiting from direct access to deep water berths to over 9.5m and an adjacent rail link, work will commence to prepare a heavy duty concrete base and quarantine areas for hazardous waste including NORM.

Martin Lawlor, Chief Executive of Port of Blyth, said “Securing this decom licence is excellent news for the Port of Blyth. It enables us diversify our offering to the offshore energy market and makes good use of our experience of the sector particularly in relation to our heavy lift and project cargo handling expertise.”

Having reported a second consecutive year of record financial figures in April including a 17% growth in turnover, the port is now viewed as one of the UK’s fastest growing Trust Ports, driven largely by a surge in offshore related activities in recent years. The development of decommissioning activities in the North Sea seen as a key area for growth in the future.

The capture of major new clients Global Marine Group and DeepOcean as well as key roles on a number large scale projects including the launch of world’s largest pipe laying system with Royal IHC, the Belgium-UK Nemo Link interconnector and the development of EDF Renewables’ Blyth Offshore Demonstrator Wind Farm has cemented the Port’s position as one of the UK’s leading offshore energy support bases.

