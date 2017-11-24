Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Statoil fixes eight anchor handlers in a day

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // November 24, 2017

    Statoil fixed a total of eight anchor handlers earlier this week for the Askeladden, Deepsea Atlantic and West Elara rig moves.

    Broker Offshore Shipbrokers said rates ranged between NKr 90,000 to just over NKr 200,000/day.

    On the UK side, Shell UK has fixed Atlantic Kestrel for Saturday for work at the Brent Bravo.
     
    Offshore Shipbrokers said Petrogas c/o OMC is seeking an anchor handler again for next week to tow Maersk Resolute from her current standby location in the Danish sector into Esbjerg.

    The weather window closed on the current attempt to get the rig into Esbjerg so she will wait in the meantime for conditions to improve.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers