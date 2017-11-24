Statoil fixes eight anchor handlers in a day

Statoil fixes eight anchor handlers in a dayContracts, Tenders and Rates // November 24, 2017
Statoil fixed a total of eight anchor handlers earlier this week for the Askeladden, Deepsea Atlantic and West Elara rig moves.
Broker Offshore Shipbrokers said rates ranged between NKr 90,000 to just over NKr 200,000/day.
On the UK side, Shell UK has fixed Atlantic Kestrel for Saturday for work at the Brent Bravo.
Offshore Shipbrokers said Petrogas c/o OMC is seeking an anchor handler again for next week to tow Maersk Resolute from her current standby location in the Danish sector into Esbjerg.
The weather window closed on the current attempt to get the rig into Esbjerg so she will wait in the meantime for conditions to improve.
