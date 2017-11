KPMG withdraws services from Oceanteam

Company News

//

Following the suspension by Oceanteam ASA of auditor's services by KPMG in Norway on 14 November 2017, KPMG has informed the company that it has withdrawn its services as statutory auditor in Norway with immediate effect.

Oceanteam ASA said it "disputes the validity of such resignation" and is in process of filing a formal complaint.

