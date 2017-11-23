Madsen leaves Polarcus

Madsen leaves PolarcusCompany News // November 23, 2017
Polarcus Limited has confirmed that Dr Henrik Madsen has resigned from the company's board of directors, for personel reasons, with effect from 21 November 2017.
The company's chairman, Peter Rigg, said "Henrik's background and experience had been with large and complex organizations, and he has played an important role in devising the strategy to enable Polarcus to succeed in an extremely difficult seismic market. We are very grateful to him for his contribution."
The company's Nomination Committee has been informed and will make recommendations to shareholders in due course concerning the size and composition of the board for the future.
