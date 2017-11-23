Swan Hunter flexlay spread completes installation campaign

Equipment & Technology

//

Swan Hunter has completed the demobilisation of a flexlay spread from Lewek Constellation pipelay vessel. The 5,500 tonne basket carousel and loading tower with tensioner were used to install flexible risers and flowlines for ENI's Offshore Cape Three Points project.



The multi-stage demobilisation included interim offload onto a storage barge in Ghana, HLV load-out and transportation to Rotterdam, offload onto a barge and transportation to Vlissingen in The Netherlands and SPMT/mobile crane load-in to final position at the DOC–Swan Hunter storage and spooling yard in Vlissingen.

The spread is now being re-commissioned ahead of an upcoming cable spooling and storage project for an undisclosed client.

