Ampelmann bags Eidesvik contract

Equipment & Technology

//

Ampelmann has been awarded a contract by Eidesvik to deliver an Ampelmann E-type offshore access system.

This follows Eidesvik being awareded a contract by Adwen for commissioning work at Wikinger offshore windfarm.

The offshore acess system was instaled on Viking Neptun. After completion of mobilisation in Rotterdam, Viking Neptun sailed for the windfarm, where it has been on duty since mid-October.

More articles from this category

More news

Topaz anticipating better 2018 but market remains very tough Company News //

UDS holds keel-laying for Matisse Vessel & ROV News //

Ampelmann bags Eidesvik contract Equipment & Technology //

Swan Hunter flexlay spread completes installation campaign Equipment & Technology //

Madsen leaves Polarcus Company News //

Trade body welcomes tax change that will unlock investment News //

Huisman unveils innovative fibre rope crane with AHC Equipment & Technology //

Magseis negotiating North Sea deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

McDermott awarded contract for next phase of Safaniya Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Indian anchor handler sinks off coast of Mumbai News //

Siem Offshore mulling sale of contracting unit Company News //

Kleven signs MoU with De Beers for seabed mining vessel Yard News //

24-man HRF upgrade completed at National Hyperbaric Centre Equipment & Technology //

Wagenborg bags NAM Shell walk-to-work deal Vessel & ROV News //