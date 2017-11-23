UDS holds keel-laying for Matisse

UDS holds keel-laying for MatisseVessel & ROV News // November 23, 2017
Ultra Deep Solutions has held a keel-laying ceremony for its next newbuild, Matisse.
The vessel is being built at CMHI in China and is of Marin Teknikk design.
The DSCV is a MT 6027 design and is 145m long with a 27m beam. The vessel will be the largest vessel in the UDS fleet and will have a 24-man twin-bell saturation system with twin 24-man SPHLs.
The vessel wil comply with the environmental requirements of Tier 111 and will be a DP3, Ice C class unit. It will provide nearly 30,000m3 of storage for helium.
It will also have a 400 tonne Huisman crane which can reach water depths of 5,200m. The back deck will have 2,200m2 of open space.
"This is a fantastic vessel for the upcoming market. We pride ourselves at UDS with a quality product that gives our end user a fantastic vessel for their application. We will continue to strive to be the best DSCV shipbuilders and owners on the market for a fair price," said Shel Hutton, the company's CEO.
More articles from this category