UDS holds keel-laying for Matisse

Vessel & ROV News

//

Ultra Deep Solutions has held a keel-laying ceremony for its next newbuild, Matisse.

The vessel is being built at CMHI in China and is of Marin Teknikk design.

The DSCV is a MT 6027 design and is 145m long with a 27m beam. The vessel will be the largest vessel in the UDS fleet and will have a 24-man twin-bell saturation system with twin 24-man SPHLs.

The vessel wil comply with the environmental requirements of Tier 111 and will be a DP3, Ice C class unit. It will provide nearly 30,000m3 of storage for helium.

It will also have a 400 tonne Huisman crane which can reach water depths of 5,200m. The back deck will have 2,200m2 of open space.

"This is a fantastic vessel for the upcoming market. We pride ourselves at UDS with a quality product that gives our end user a fantastic vessel for their application. We will continue to strive to be the best DSCV shipbuilders and owners on the market for a fair price," said Shel Hutton, the company's CEO.

