Indian anchor handler sinks off coast of Mumbai

Indian anchor handler sinks off coast of MumbaiNews // November 22, 2017
An anchor handler, SCA Ratna, operated by Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), has sunk off the coast of Mumbai. There were no casualties.
In a statement, SCI said all 16 crew on board SCI Ratna were rescued. The incident occurred at around 7.30pm local time on 21 November 2017. Local news sources said the crew were immediately rescued by another vessel. At the time of the incident SCI Ratna was working for ONGC on the Bombay High field.
Reports suggests that the vessel suffered water ingress in its engineroom, although this has not been confirmed.
SCA Ratna is a Havyard 841 design vessel. The Havyard 841 is 64.8m in length and was built for SCI at Bharati Shipyard in 2011.
