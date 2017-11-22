Indian anchor handler sinks off coast of Mumbai

News

//

An anchor handler, SCA Ratna, operated by Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), has sunk off the coast of Mumbai. There were no casualties.

In a statement, SCI said all 16 crew on board SCI Ratna were rescued. The incident occurred at around 7.30pm local time on 21 November 2017. Local news sources said the crew were immediately rescued by another vessel. At the time of the incident SCI Ratna was working for ONGC on the Bombay High field.

Reports suggests that the vessel suffered water ingress in its engineroom, although this has not been confirmed.

SCA Ratna is a Havyard 841 design vessel. The Havyard 841 is 64.8m in length and was built for SCI at Bharati Shipyard in 2011.

More articles from this category

More news

Topaz anticipating better 2018 but market remains very tough Company News //

UDS holds keel-laying for Matisse Vessel & ROV News //

Ampelmann bags Eidesvik contract Equipment & Technology //

Swan Hunter flexlay spread completes installation campaign Equipment & Technology //

Madsen leaves Polarcus Company News //

Trade body welcomes tax change that will unlock investment News //

Huisman unveils innovative fibre rope crane with AHC Equipment & Technology //

Magseis negotiating North Sea deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

McDermott awarded contract for next phase of Safaniya Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Indian anchor handler sinks off coast of Mumbai News //

Siem Offshore mulling sale of contracting unit Company News //

Kleven signs MoU with De Beers for seabed mining vessel Yard News //

24-man HRF upgrade completed at National Hyperbaric Centre Equipment & Technology //

Wagenborg bags NAM Shell walk-to-work deal Vessel & ROV News //