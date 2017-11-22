McDermott awarded contract for next phase of Safaniya

McDermott International has been awarded a contract by Saudi Aramco for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services in the Safaniya onshore and offshore field.

The contract, awarded under the existing long-term agreement with Saudi Aramco, includes the full suite of EPCI services including design, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning of nine slipover jackets, 10 production deck modules, an electrical distribution platform and associated cables and pipelines. The combined weight of the structures will exceed 20,000 tonnes, with the pipelines totaling over 26km and the cables totaling around 22km.

“McDermott continues to receive contracts under the long-term agreement for Saudi Aramco’s most considerable projects. This award is a continuation of our long-standing relationship and successful track record with Saudi Aramco,” said Linh Austin, McDermott Vice President, Middle East and Caspian.

“We plan to execute much of the project from our Al Khobar office and Dammam fabrication facility, increasing our local content in country, in support of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Aramco’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) programme.”

Located approximately 201km north of Dhahran in the Arabian Gulf, the Safaniya oil field is currently the largest offshore oil field in the world, by production. This brownfield project is the next phase of a wider campaign to replace aging facilities with electrified platforms to maintain and enhance the field’s production.

Work on the contract is expected to begin immediately and will be reflected in McDermott’s fourth quarter 2017 backlog.

McDermott has committed to a nine initiative plan to increase its contribution to the country’s localization efforts and aid Saudi Aramco in meeting its 2021 objectives.

McDermott plans to use its engineering and procurement teams in Dubai, Chennai and Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. Construction is expected to take place at McDermott’s facilities in Dammam, Saudi Arabia and Jebel Ali, Dubai.

Vessels from McDermott’s global fleet are scheduled to perform the installation work.

