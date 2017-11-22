Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Magseis negotiating North Sea deal

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // November 22, 2017

    Magseis says it is in the process of finalizing a contract with an undisclosed client for the provision of a 4D seabed seismic acquisition survey in the North Sea, using the company’s proprietary MASS system.

    Magseis will mobilise its MASS Modular crew for the project.

    The duration of the contract is estimated at approximately two weeks and will commence during the 2018 North Sea summer season.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers