Magseis negotiating North Sea deal

Magseis says it is in the process of finalizing a contract with an undisclosed client for the provision of a 4D seabed seismic acquisition survey in the North Sea, using the company’s proprietary MASS system.

Magseis will mobilise its MASS Modular crew for the project.

The duration of the contract is estimated at approximately two weeks and will commence during the 2018 North Sea summer season.

