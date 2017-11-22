Huisman unveils innovative fibre rope crane with AHC

Equipment & Technology

//

The Netherlands-based Huisman has unveiled new crane concept that combines the advantages of a fibre rope and heave compensation using conventional steel wire.

Huisman’s product manager cranes, Cees van Veluw, said the company was a firm believer in cranes with fibre rope. However, as he explained, fibre rope requires “some serious active cooling” during active heave compensation (AHC).

In Huisman’s new hybrid crane concept, spooling of fibre rope is carried out using Huisman’s established traction winch and storage winch, but AHC is carried out on steel wire on another winch.

A 120 tonne and 200 tonne version of the new crane concept is available for knuckleboom cranes. The company’s recently introduced hybrid boom crane can be delivered with larger capacities of 400 tonnes and 600 tonnes.

“This can provide a significant step change in subsea deployment capability,” said Huisman. “The full load is available at all depths. In this way deployment of loads of up to 600 tonnes is possible to depths of 4,000m and beyond.”

More articles from this category

More news

Topaz anticipating better 2018 but market remains very tough Company News //

UDS holds keel-laying for Matisse Vessel & ROV News //

Ampelmann bags Eidesvik contract Equipment & Technology //

Swan Hunter flexlay spread completes installation campaign Equipment & Technology //

Madsen leaves Polarcus Company News //

Trade body welcomes tax change that will unlock investment News //

Huisman unveils innovative fibre rope crane with AHC Equipment & Technology //

Magseis negotiating North Sea deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

McDermott awarded contract for next phase of Safaniya Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Indian anchor handler sinks off coast of Mumbai News //

Siem Offshore mulling sale of contracting unit Company News //

Kleven signs MoU with De Beers for seabed mining vessel Yard News //

24-man HRF upgrade completed at National Hyperbaric Centre Equipment & Technology //

Wagenborg bags NAM Shell walk-to-work deal Vessel & ROV News //