Wagenborg bags NAM Shell walk-to-work deal

Vessel & ROV News

//

Wagenborg Offshore has been awarded a six-year contract to support Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM) and Shell UK Exploration & Production (Shell UK) with walk-to-work and emergency response and rescue vessel (ERRV) services in the Southern North Sea.

Under the terms of the deal, the Ulstein-designed PX121 PSV Blue Queen will be operated by Wagenborg Offshore as a standby and support vessel for inspection and maintenance of unmanned platforms in Dutch and British waters.

Wagenborg and Ulstein have signed an agreement for the delivery of a standard PX121 PSV built according to the Ulstein Accommodation Standard. Royal Niestern Sander in Delfzijl, the Netherlands, will convert the PSV into a walk-to-work ERRV vessel.

The PX121 will be equipped with an additional accommodation module, motion compensated gangway and motion compensated crane, to comply with the requirements of NAM-Shell.

The vessel is expected to be delivered to Wagenborg Offshore in March 2018 and will begin operations in Q1 2018.

