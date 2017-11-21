24-man HRF upgrade completed at National Hyperbaric Centre

JFD has completed an extension to its National Hyperbaric Centre in Aberdeen which enhances the Hyperbaric Reception Facility (HRF) capacity from 18 to 24-man.

Housing the only land-based saturation diving system in the UK, the National Hyperbaric Centre (NHC) has worked in collaboration with North Sea diving contractors for nearly 30 years by successfully providing a comprehensive 18-man emergency Hyperbaric Reception Facility, connected to a DMAC 028 (Diving Medical Advisory Committee) compliant medical chamber, helping to ensure the safety of saturation divers in the event of an emergency.

In response to larger diving support vessels coming into operation, JFD announced in November 2016 an investment to extend and upgrade the facility which would take the system from 18-man to 24-man capacity to support next generation Self Propelled Hyperbaric Lifeboats (SPHLs).

Martin Robb, JFD Head of Delivery, Commercial Services said: “The NHC is now the only enclosed and fixed facility in the UK that is able to support the reception of new-generation 24-man SPHLs. Our facility benefits from being connected to a dedicated DMAC 028 compliant medical chamber, supported by leading hyperbaric specialists."

In order to enhance the system’s capability and better facilitate the mating of a larger SPHL, a new hyperbaric module was engineered and manufactured providing a critical link between the 24-man SPHL and the NHC’s decompression chambers.

It consists of a transfer under pressure chamber and spool piece contained within a steel support structure with a bespoke cradle providing alignment and support for the 24-man SPHL. The NHC building has also been extended and it’s overhead crane handling capabilities enhanced to accommodate the larger lifeboat and now offers a 50MT capability.

All work was designed and delivered on time by a local contractor in accordance with International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) guidelines and Lloyds Register certification.

