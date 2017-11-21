Siem Offshore mulling sale of contracting unit

Company News

//

Siem Offshore in Norway says it is considering a range of alternatives to help it through the downturn in the offshore oil and gas market, including selling Siem Offshore Contractors.

Siem Offshore said “In preparation for an extended downturn in the offshore supply market Siem Offshore has issued a request to its banks for instalment relief and certain other changes to its bank loan facilities to ensure that it is able to service its debt obligations through the downturn.

“The company will issue notices for bondholder meetings in the two unsecured bond issues SIOFF01 and SIOFF02 for the bondholders to consider a proposal whereby the bonds will be exchanged at 80% of par value to a convertible bond with five-and-a-half year maturity, 2% cash interest and a Nkr3 (US$0.36) conversion price.”

At the same time, the company is considering ‘strategic alternatives’ for its cable lay business, Siem Offshore Contractors, and said it is in negotiations with a potential buyer for the business.

More articles from this category

More news

Siem Offshore mulling sale of contracting unit Company News //

Kleven signs MoU with De Beers for seabed mining vessel Yard News //

24-man HRF upgrade completed at National Hyperbaric Centre Equipment & Technology //

Wagenborg bags NAM Shell walk-to-work deal Vessel & ROV News //

MMT starts offshore geophysical survey for AQUIND Interconnector Projects and Operations //

HEBO to add 900 tonne sheerleg crane to its fleet Vessel & ROV News //

Briggs Marine awarded six-year framework deal with SSEN Company News //

Polarcus secures fully prefunded multi-client project in Australia Company News //

Siem Moxie supporting Rentel windfarm project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Ecosse Subsea completes Wikinger project Projects and Operations //

Acta Auriga arrives at Ulstein Vessel & ROV News //

MMA Offshore looking to raise funds via equity offering Company News //

Spectrum commences survey offshore Argentina Projects and Operations //