Briggs Marine awarded six-year framework deal with SSEN

Briggs Marine awarded six-year framework deal with SSENCompany News // November 20, 2017
Briggs Marine has secured a six-year framework agreement with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) for the replacement and maintenance of its subsea cable assets.
The framework was awarded in August 2017 and will run to 2023. It sees Briggs support over 100 submarine electricity cables which provide power to islands and rural communities, from Shetland to the Isle of Wight.
By securing a place on the framework Briggs will provide survey, inspection, repair, removal and installation services for SSEN’s submarine electricity cable assets.
The work will allow Briggs to further expand its subsea cables specialist workforce based in Burntisland, Fife, and complements a series of frameworks already held with other major cable owners.
