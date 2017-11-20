Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Briggs Marine awarded six-year framework deal with SSEN

    Company News // November 20, 2017

    Briggs Marine has secured a six-year framework agreement with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) for the replacement and maintenance of its subsea cable assets.

    The framework was awarded in August 2017 and will run to 2023. It sees Briggs support over 100 submarine electricity cables which provide power to islands and rural communities, from Shetland to the Isle of Wight.

    By securing a place on the framework Briggs will provide survey, inspection, repair, removal and installation services for SSEN’s submarine electricity cable assets.

    The work will allow Briggs to further expand its subsea cables specialist workforce based in Burntisland, Fife, and complements a series of frameworks already held with other major cable owners.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers