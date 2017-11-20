HEBO to add 900 tonne sheerleg crane to its fleet

HEBO to add 900 tonne sheerleg crane to its fleetVessel & ROV News // November 20, 2017
In mid-January 2018, HEBO Maritiemservice will add a new vessel to its fleet in the form of a versatile floating sheerleg. The new acquisition has a lifting capacity of 900 tonnes.
With the new sheerleg, HEBO expects to penetrate a new market and become active in the Baltic Sea.
Wiebbe Bonsink, CEO of HEBO Maritiemservice, said "This sheerleg has a maximum lifting capacity of 900 tons and it also has an impressive lifting capacity at longer reaches. At a reach of 22.5m it can lift up to 800 tonnes and it can still lift 500 tonnes at a reach of 46m.
The sheerleg is being acquired from DBB Salvage.
Mr Bonsink said the sheerleg has a number of useful features, such as a 100 ton auxiliary hoist with a maximum lifting height of 74m and a maximum reach of more than 60m.
The sheerleg, which is self-propelled, is also equipped with a dynamic positioning system.
Mr Bonsink said he also wants to equip the sheerleg with a jib. “This way, we will be able to lift heavy loads at greater heights", he added.
