HEBO to add 900 tonne sheerleg crane to its fleet

Vessel & ROV News

//

In mid-January 2018, HEBO Maritiemservice will add a new vessel to its fleet in the form of a versatile floating sheerleg. The new acquisition has a lifting capacity of 900 tonnes.

With the new sheerleg, HEBO expects to penetrate a new market and become active in the Baltic Sea.

Wiebbe Bonsink, CEO of HEBO Maritiemservice, said "This sheerleg has a maximum lifting capacity of 900 tons and it also has an impressive lifting capacity at longer reaches. At a reach of 22.5m it can lift up to 800 tonnes and it can still lift 500 tonnes at a reach of 46m.

The sheerleg is being acquired from DBB Salvage.

Mr Bonsink said the sheerleg has a number of useful features, such as a 100 ton auxiliary hoist with a maximum lifting height of 74m and a maximum reach of more than 60m.

The sheerleg, which is self-propelled, is also equipped with a dynamic positioning system.

Mr Bonsink said he also wants to equip the sheerleg with a jib. “This way, we will be able to lift heavy loads at greater heights", he added.

More articles from this category

More news

Siem Offshore mulling sale of contracting unit Company News //

Kleven signs MoU with De Beers for seabed mining vessel Yard News //

24-man HRF upgrade completed at National Hyperbaric Centre Equipment & Technology //

Wagenborg bags NAM Shell walk-to-work deal Vessel & ROV News //

MMT starts offshore geophysical survey for AQUIND Interconnector Projects and Operations //

HEBO to add 900 tonne sheerleg crane to its fleet Vessel & ROV News //

Briggs Marine awarded six-year framework deal with SSEN Company News //

Polarcus secures fully prefunded multi-client project in Australia Company News //

Siem Moxie supporting Rentel windfarm project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Ecosse Subsea completes Wikinger project Projects and Operations //

Acta Auriga arrives at Ulstein Vessel & ROV News //

MMA Offshore looking to raise funds via equity offering Company News //

Spectrum commences survey offshore Argentina Projects and Operations //