MMA Offshore looking to raise funds via equity offering

Company News

//

MMA Offshore Limited has announced a fully underwritten $97.0 million equity raising at an offer price of $0.20 per share.

The proceeds will be used to, among other things, reduce the company's net debt position and provide a stronger balance sheet.

MMA’s chairman, Andrew Edwards, said “Following the outcome of a strategic review, the board decided that a combination of an equity raising and amendments to the company’s existing debt facilities was the most appropriate course of action to improve the company’s balance sheet and provide a platform to take advantage of any sustained improvement in industry conditions.”

As part of the recapitalisation, MMA’s existing lenders have agreed, subject to certain conditions including a minimum amount of $65 million in net proceeds being received by the company on completion of the Offer, to amend the terms of the company’s existing debt facilities by extending the term from existing maturity on 30 September 2019 to 30 September 2021, reducing the interest rate and agreeing to a revised amortisation profile.

In addition, MMA has committed to further amortisation of A$30 million by 31 December 2018, which is expected to be funded by non-core vessel sales.

Undertaking a range of other measures, MMA Offshore said it should be in a stronger position to be able to meet its financial commitments and to refinance its debt facilities before maturity in September 2021.

More articles from this category

More news

Siem Moxie supporting Rentel windfarm project Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Ecosse Subsea completes Wikinger project Projects and Operations //

Acta Auriga arrives at Ulstein Vessel & ROV News //

MMA Offshore looking to raise funds via equity offering Company News //

Spectrum commences survey offshore Argentina Projects and Operations //

EMGS receives two letters of intent Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Rovco secures investment Company News //

Offshore wind could see expansion at Port of Great Yarmouth Company News //

Shearwater GeoServices awarded ONGC survey Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Atlantic Offshore Scotland Ltd secures charter with Maersk Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Eidesvik optimistic about subsea Company News //

Piriou delivers fast supply vessel Yard News //

Oceanteam suspends KPMG Company News //

Miclyn Express Offshore said to be seeking to engage bondholders Company News //