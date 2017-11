Acta Auriga arrives at Ulstein

The hull of Acta Marine's new construction support vessel Acta Auriga has arrived at Ulstein Verft in Norway.

The Ulstein SX195 walk-to-work vessel will now be outfitted and commissioned at the Norweigna yard.

Whilst at the Norwegian yard the ship's motion compensated gangway and 3D crane will be installed.

Acta Auriga is due to be delivered by the end of the first quarter of 2018.





