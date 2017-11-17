Ecosse Subsea completes Wikinger project

Projects and Operations

//

Ecosse Subsea Systems (ESS) has completed a seabed clearance and trenching scope on the Wikinger offshore windfarm in the Baltic Sea.



The campaign over 116 days deployed ESS’s SCAR1 seabed system and dealt with extremely varied seabed and shallow soil conditions.



The route preparation phase involved thousands of boulders being cleared over a total distance of 34km covering 45 inter array routes, followed by pre-cut trenching over a length of 83km in single and multi-pass modes.



ESS was awarded the contract by Prysmian Group, one of the contractors for the Iberdrola-owned Wikinger windfarm off the German coast.

