Siem Moxie supporting Rentel windfarm project

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Siem Offshore Contractors’ accommodation and personnel transfer vessel Siem Moxie has begun work supporting completion of the inner array grid cable installation on the Rentel offshore windfarm.

Siem Moxie is on charter to Tideway BV, part of DEME, to support the completion of the project off the coast of Belgium.

The turbines for the windfarm are 40km off the Belgian coast and are owned by Rentel NV, part of the Otary partnership.

The wind farm is expected to deliver first power to the Belgian grid by mid-2018. The entire offshore windfarm is due to be fully operational by the end of 2018.

