Atlantic Offshore Scotland Ltd secures charter with Maersk

Emergency Response and Rescue Vessel (ERRV) operator Atlantic Offshore Scotland Ltd has secured a two-year firm charter with Maersk Oil UK.

The company’s ERRV Ocean Troll will provide ERRV services for Maersk Oil’s Culzean project in the central North Sea.

The deal includes a firm period of two years, with two one-year options thereafter.

