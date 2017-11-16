Shearwater GeoServices awarded ONGC survey

Shearwater GeoServices awarded ONGC surveyContracts, Tenders and Rates // November 16, 2017
GC Rieber Shipping's 50 per cent owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition contract by ONGC for the planned 2017/2018 field season.
The surveys are expected to take approximately five months with the main streamer vessel mobilizing to the APAC Region in the fourth quarter 2017.
Shearwater's CEO Irene Waage Basil said "This is the second consecutive year Shearwater will work for ONGC. A pleased customer is a repeat customer and we see this award as a testament of the quality of the deliverables from the Shearwater organization.
"We know the operational area well and in the challenging market we are all experiencing today, we are very pleased to have secured this contract which gives us full utilization for one of our vessels through the winter season."
