Shearwater GeoServices awarded ONGC survey

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

GC Rieber Shipping's 50 per cent owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded a 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition contract by ONGC for the planned 2017/2018 field season.

The surveys are expected to take approximately five months with the main streamer vessel mobilizing to the APAC Region in the fourth quarter 2017.

Shearwater's CEO Irene Waage Basil said "This is the second consecutive year Shearwater will work for ONGC. A pleased customer is a repeat customer and we see this award as a testament of the quality of the deliverables from the Shearwater organization.

"We know the operational area well and in the challenging market we are all experiencing today, we are very pleased to have secured this contract which gives us full utilization for one of our vessels through the winter season."

More articles from this category

More news

Spectrum commences survey offshore Argentina Projects and Operations //

EMGS receives two letters of intent Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Rovco secures investment Company News //

Offshore wind could see expansion at Port of Great Yarmouth Company News //

Shearwater GeoServices awarded ONGC survey Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Atlantic Offshore Scotland Ltd secures charter with Maersk Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Eidesvik optimistic about subsea Company News //

Piriou delivers fast supply vessel Yard News //

Oceanteam suspends KPMG Company News //

Miclyn Express Offshore said to be seeking to engage bondholders Company News //

GulfMark Offshore exits bankruptcy Company News //

Kobi Ruegg joins Fugro’s survey vessel fleet Vessel & ROV News //

New contracts for DOF Group Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

UK Ship Register signs its first unmanned vessel Vessel & ROV News //