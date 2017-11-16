Offshore wind could see expansion at Port of Great Yarmouth

Offshore wind could see expansion at Port of Great YarmouthCompany News // November 16, 2017
Possible further expansion of Peel Ports Great Yarmouth to accommodate the fast-growing offshore wind business off the east coast was announced at an event celebrating the industry’s success.
Port Director Richard Goffin revealed that Peel Ports are developing a plan for extra facilities to an audience of 200 industry delegates at the Offshore Wind Event, organised by the East of England Energy Group (EEEGR) at OrbisEnergy, Lowestoft, to mark Offshore Wind Week 2017.
Mr Goffin revealed that a site to the south west corner of the Outer Harbour had been earmarked for heavy berth facilities, quay facilities, a centre for skills and training, office space and car-parking.
The new port site will be close to the pre-assembly site where wind turbines for the Galloper windfarm are being built by Siemens Gamesa with Great Yarmouth-based 3sun Group and where the 102 7MW Siemens turbines for East Anglia ONE will be pieced together.
