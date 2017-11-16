Spectrum commences survey offshore Argentina

Spectrum commences survey offshore ArgentinaProjects and Operations // November 16, 2017
Spectrum has cpmmenced a multi-client 2D seismic survey covering the Austral and Malvinas basins offshore southern Argentina through the authorization of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.
The expected survey size is around 14,500 km but may vary based on input from participating clients.
Data is being acquired with a 12,000m streamer with continuous recording to enable extended recording lengths and high fold data to enable full interpretation from Moho to water bottom.
The data will be processed with PSTM, PSDM, FWI and Broadband products with first deliveries in early Q2 2017.
The new data will be utilized to assist the Ministry in placement and design of parcels for the future license rounds offshore Argentina.
The survey is being carried out in partnership with BGP Marine and is supported by industry funding.
