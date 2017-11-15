Miclyn Express Offshore said to be seeking to engage bondholders

Business Times newspaper in Singapore says Miclyn Express Offshore is working with the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) to engage holders of its US$150 million of 8.75 per cent bonds, due on 25 November 2018.

Business Times said it understands that those are the company's only outstanding bonds, and that the company is not in default.

The investors association, also known as Sias, said in a statement on Tuesday that it will be facilitating meetings between Miclyn and its bondholders.

Although Miclyn has been in dialogue with Sias, the meeting will be the first one between the company and its bondholders if it takes place.

