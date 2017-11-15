Piriou delivers fast supply vessel

Piriou delivers fast supply vesselYard News // November 15, 2017
Six months after the delivery of 41m fast supply and personnel vessel (FPSV) Jana 17, Jana Marine, a Saudi Arabian provider of integrated marine services, has taken delivery of a sister ship, Jana 18.
Built in Vietnam, the FPSV 41P is also set to work in the Arabian Gulf.
The FPSV 41P is a versatile aluminium vessel able to undertake crew transfers, transport supplies and provide in-field support.
The vessel, which has Piriou's characteristic straight bow, has excellent fuel consumption at lightship and full load conditions and provides a high level of comfort.
Fitted with three engines coupled to fixed pitch propellers, the FPSV 41 has fuel oil capacity of 80 m3 , sufficient for 21 days endurance and has a 50-tonne deck load capacity. A speed of 25 knots guarantees speedy transfers for up to 80 people, depending on configuration.
