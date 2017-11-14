Middle East and India appointment made by IMCA

Organisations and Associations

//

Chris Rodricks has been appointed in a business development role for the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) in their Middle East and India Region.

“Chris is well known to IMCA and its members, having been Chairman of our Middle East and India Region for the past six years, until his retirement as Managing Director of Seamec earlier this year,” explains IMCA’s Chief Executive, Allen Leatt.

“He is a Master Mariner by professional background, and has had a long and distinguished career in operational and management roles with leading industry names such as India Steamship, Essar Shipping, GAL Offshore, Seabulk Offshore, in addition to his 14 years with Seamec.

“He will be working with us on a part-time basis engaging with our members and their clients, building channels of engagement not only for our current technical portfolio of Marine, Diving, Remote Systems & ROV, and Offshore survey, but also in new areas we wish to explore. These include the standardisation of oil company specifications; environmental sustainability; and digitalization of the oilfield."

Mr Rodricks has been involved with the maritime industry since he joined the India Steamship Company in 1971 as an 18-year-old cadet. Promotion to become the company’s youngest Master took place in 1979.

Working with Essar Shipping from 1984-1994 saw him heavily involved with DP2 DSVs both as master and then as Deputy General Manager, before moving to their Oil and Gas Division as General Manager where he was in charge of pipelay and construction barges and turnkey projects. He was also Project Manager for India’s first platforms on the East Coast of the country. A move to GAL Offshore in 1994 saw him in complete charge of construction barge and anchor handling tugs, turnkey projects and starting a diving division.

In 1997 he moved to Seabulk Offshore as a Country Manager; and was subsequently promoted to South Asia Manage. Then, moving from Mumbai to Dubai he became Operations Manager for the entire fleet of about 99 vessels working between Vietnam and Egypt.

The move to Seamec as their Chief Operating Officer took place in early 2003; he was promoted to Managing Director in 2005 – a post he retained until his retirement. During his time with the company he doubled the size of their fleet and changed them from a company working only in India to a global player with vessels deployed to Mexico, West Africa, the Mediterranean, Middle East and Far East.

