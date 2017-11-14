OOS Energy brings new jack-up design to market

OOS Energy brings new jack-up design to marketVessel & ROV News // November 14, 2017
OOS Energy, part of Holding OOS International Group BV in the Netherlands, has unveiled the design of a dynamically positioned jack-up vessel it plans to build that can work in the offshore oil and gas and offshore wind industries.
The multi activity unit (MAU) is a newly-designed, self-propelled, dynamically positioned (DP) jack-up capable of undertaking a wide range of services.
In the offshore oil and gas industry the new unit can be equipped with a high efficiency plug and abandonment (P&A) package able to undertake well intervention/workover, drilling operations, but also has significant accommodation and two 1,200-tonne cranes which can support the removal of the majority of platforms in the southern North Sea or other areas in the world with water depths of up to 80m.
In addition, the new unit can transport and offload structures without support from other vessels or heavy-lift equipment.
OOS Energy said its design and lifting capability can also be used in the offshore wind energy sector for installation of monopiles, jackets and turbines.
“The strength of our concept lies in combining P&A with heavy-lift operations of up to 2,400 tonnes without the need for a marine spread or mobilisation of multiple vessels, thus reducing costs,” said OOS International’s chief executive, Léon Overdulve.
“The MAU will be available to all parties involved within the P&A/decommissioning and wind installation market. Discussions are well underway with potential clients recognising the efficiency of this unit,” he said.
OOS Energy is finalising equipment packages for two MAUs and is in final discussions with shipyards for the construction of two units with an expected availability in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.
The first unit is to be named Luctor et Emergo.
More articles from this category