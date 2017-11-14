NKT preferred bidder for Moray East

NKT preferred bidder for Moray EastContracts, Tenders and Rates // November 14, 2017
NKT has signed a Preferred Bidder Agreement (PBA) for delivery and installation of export cable systems to the prospective offshore wind farm project Moray East, developed by Moray East Offshore Windfarm Ltd, owned by EDP Renováveis SA, and ENGIE.
A PBA is a key step towards a final order which is conditional upon final negotiation of the EPC contract and the project owner making a final investment decision (FID) for the offshore windfarm.
The FID decision is expected during Autumn 2018 and follows the success of Moray East in the recent UK allocation of Contracts For Difference (CfD).
The Moray East project comprises the manufacture of 185km of 220 kV AC offshore export cables, installation by the cable-lay vessel NKT Victoria and burial of the cable.
Installation of the cables is expected to commence in 2020.
