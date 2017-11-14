UK Ship Register signs its first unmanned vessel

Vessel & ROV News

//

The UK Ship Register has signed its first unmanned vessel to the flag.

ASV’s C-Worker 7 will be used for work such as subsea positioning, surveying and environmental monitoring. It can be used under direct control, semi-manned or completely unmanned.

Although such autonomous vessels are now being introduced to many fleets in both commercial and military sectors across the world, they are still relatively new in the maritime sector.

Doug Barrow, Director, UK Ship Register, said: "By supporting emerging technologies such as autonomous systems, we are helping to keep the UK at the forefront of the global maritime industry.

"The UK Flag is growing, as we have invested in resources to meet the demands of that growth. We have the support of the UK Government, and the wider UK maritime industries to continue our expansion."

Vince Dobbin, Sales and Marketing Director of ASV Global said, "We are delighted to have achieved the first registration of a semi-autonomous vessel for maritime operations.

"The MCA has been critical in enabling ASV to reach this pivotal milestone recognising the prominence of unmanned systems in the maritime environment."

More articles from this category

More news

Kobi Ruegg joins Fugro’s survey vessel fleet Vessel & ROV News //

New contracts for DOF Group Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

UK Ship Register signs its first unmanned vessel Vessel & ROV News //

NKT preferred bidder for Moray East Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

OOS Energy brings new jack-up design to market Vessel & ROV News //

Middle East and India appointment made by IMCA Organisations and Associations //

MMA Offshore apoints new CFO Company News //

NAO declares a dividend Company News //

Subsea 7 working through backlog but expecting more awards in 2018 Company News //

Jobs to go at MacGregor Company News //

McDermott awarded EPCI contract in Middle East Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

SMST to deliver access and cargo tower for Esvagt SOV Equipment & Technology //

Pacific Radiance reduces loss as restructuring continues Company News //