New contracts for DOF Group

DOF Group has been awarded several contracts and extensions.

They include a contract for Skandi Sotra in Australia with Chevron Australia Pty Ltd. The contract is for 75 days plus options and will start in Q4 2017.

Fugro has extended a firm contract for Skandi Olympia in the North Sea until end September 2018.

Skandi Foula has been awarded a two month contract plus options in the Black Sea.

Wintershall has declared a three month option for Skandi Gamma and the contract has been extended until mid-March 2018.

