New contracts for DOF Group

New contracts for DOF GroupContracts, Tenders and Rates // November 14, 2017
DOF Group has been awarded several contracts and extensions.
They include a contract for Skandi Sotra in Australia with Chevron Australia Pty Ltd. The contract is for 75 days plus options and will start in Q4 2017.
Fugro has extended a firm contract for Skandi Olympia in the North Sea until end September 2018.
Skandi Foula has been awarded a two month contract plus options in the Black Sea.
Wintershall has declared a three month option for Skandi Gamma and the contract has been extended until mid-March 2018.
