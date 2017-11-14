Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

    New contracts for DOF Group

    November 14, 2017

    DOF Group has been awarded several contracts and extensions.

    They include a contract for Skandi Sotra in Australia with Chevron Australia Pty Ltd. The contract is for 75 days plus options and will start in Q4 2017.

    Fugro has extended a firm contract for Skandi Olympia in the North Sea until end September 2018.

    Skandi Foula has been awarded a two month contract plus options in the Black Sea.

    Wintershall has declared a three month option for Skandi Gamma and the contract has been extended until mid-March 2018.

