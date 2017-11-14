Kobi Ruegg joins Fugro’s survey vessel fleet

The newly named vessel Kobi Ruegg has joined Fugro’s vessel fleet and is set to begin its first project in the Egyptian sector of the Mediterranean Sea.

Working on behalf of Saipem, Fugro will deploy its large diameter piston core system to collect soil samples in the Zohr gas field; geophysical surveys for Pico and Shell will follow.

The three-year-old vessel has been renamed Kobi Ruegg in honour of a former member of the Board of Management at Fugro and previously operated in the Gulf of Mexico for Fugro.

The vessel replaces Fugro Navigator which has been permanently retired as part of Fugro’s ongoing vessel rationalisation process.

Permanently mobilised with a full range of geophysical survey and geotechnical sampling equipment, as well as a Seaeye Panther remotely operated vehicle, the purpose-built, 58m multi-role survey vessel is based in Alexandria, Egypt.

From its new home port of Abu Qir, the ship will deliver Fugro’s marine site characterisation services to clients in the Eastern Mediterranean and Red Sea.

Köbi (Jakob) Rüegg passed away in March 2017 having worked for Fugro for almost 20 years.

