MMA Offshore apoints new CFO

MMA Offshore has appointed David Cavanagh as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective 1 December 2017.

Mr Cavanagh will take over from outgoing CFO, Mr Peter Raynor, who, the company said, "leaves MMA with distinction having made an invaluable contribution to the company over his 12 year tenure."

Mr Raynor will remain with MMA for the time necessary to facilitate a smooth transition to Mr Cavanagh.

Mr Cavanagh comes to MMA with a strong commercial and finance background having served as a key member of Toll Group’s Executive and Leadership team since 2010, his most recent role being General Manager, Finance and Commercial for Toll Global Logistics.

Prior to this, Mr Cavanagh was Manager, Finance and Commercial for Toll Energy Marine and Toll Remote Logistics.

