SMST to deliver access and cargo tower for Esvagt SOV

Equipment & Technology

//

SMST in The Netherlands has been awarded a contract for the delivery of an access and cargo tower to Spanish shipyard Astilleros Zamakona.

The access and cargo tower combines a gangway and elevator to transfer personnel and cargo from a vessel’s warehouse to wind turbines and will be installed on Esvagt’s new service operation vessel (SOV) for the Deutsche Bucht offshore windfarm. The vessel is contracted to work for MHI Vestas.

The equipment enables safe, stepless transfer of personnel and cargo from the vessel to the wind turbine in up to 3m HS.

SMST is also supplying remote controlled cargo transporters to transport cargo of up to 400kg from below deck, from different deck levels, to offshore structures.

A 3 tonne active heave-compensated offshore knuckleboom crane will be installed on top of the tower to handle heavier components.

