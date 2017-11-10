McDermott awarded EPCI contract in Middle East

McDermott awarded EPCI contract in Middle EastContracts, Tenders and Rates // November 10, 2017
McDermott International has announced an award from a Middle East customer for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services offshore in the Arabian Gulf.
“McDermott continues to receive considerable projects in the Middle East. This award signifies our long-standing position and strong relationships with our Middle East customers,” said Linh Austin, McDermott Vice President, Middle East and Caspian.
Work on the contract is expected to begin immediately and will be reflected in McDermott’s fourth quarter 2017 backlog.
McDermott plans to use its engineering and procurement teams in Dubai, Chennai and Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia.
Construction is expected to take place at McDermott’s facilities in Dammam, Saudi Arabia and Jebel Ali, Dubai.
Vessels from McDermott’s global fleet are scheduled to undertake the installation work.
More articles from this category