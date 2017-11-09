Gibbs & Cox and OSD-IMT team up to address US market

Gibbs & Cox in the US has entered into an agreement with OSD-IMT in Europe to offer vessel designs to commercial customers in US market.

OSD-IMT has a proven portfolio of a wide range of designs including vessels for the offshore, renewable energy, passenger transport, fishing, oceanographic research, and general cargo markets. More than 160 OSD designed vessels are in service worldwide.

Under the partnership, G&C and OSD will offer an expansive range of designs that are efficient to operate, maintain, and construct.

"We are delighted to enter in this synergistic partnership. OSD is a recognized leader in commercial vessel design outside the US with a diversified portfolio of vessels that have been constructed worldwide. Gibbs & Cox has over nine decades of designing vessels in the US with particular experience in detail and production design of vessels constructed at US shipyards. The commercial market demands proven vessel designs that are efficient to build, operate, and maintain. Shipyards demand designs that are straightforward to construct based on a design package optimized to their facilities. Together with OSD, we can satisfy these requests to U.S. customers on a broader range of vessel types than before," said Chris Deegan, President and Chief Executive of Gibbs & Cox.

"OSD is very excited about this transatlantic partnership with Gibbs & Cox and we look forward to working with them to deliver competitive and producible designs to the US market. Gibbs & Cox's reputation and knowledge of the US market complements our own capabilities and experience demonstrated in markets outside the US. As the largest independent US naval architectural firm, Gibbs & Cox offers the resource depth and processes to competitively execute any size project on-schedule," said Neil Patterson, Managing Director of OSD-IMT.

