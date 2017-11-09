Rovco wins Gwynt y Môr windfarm contract

Rovco wins Gwynt y Môr windfarm contractContracts, Tenders and Rates // November 9, 2017
Rovco has been awarded a three-year contract to support one of the world’s largest offshore windfarms, Gwynt y Môr, which lies eight miles off the coast of North Wales in the UK.
Rovco will be providing its ROV 3D visual survey solution, alongside traditional video, blueview sonar and cathodic protection analysis techniques.
Gwynt y Môr consists of 160 turbines. It extends over an area of about 80km² and includes two offshore substations and 134km of onshore cable installations.
The contract with windfarm operator innogy was won in a competitive tender. It will see the Bristol-based ROV firm provide inspection services to the windfarm’s offshore assets as part of its ongoing maintenance plan.
Rovco will deploy its Sub-Atlantic Mojave ROV from its fleet, kitted out with 3D inspection equipment as part of the bespoke inspection programme.
