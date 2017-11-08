Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    GeoSea takes controlling interest in G-tec

    Company News // November 8, 2017

    GeoSea, part of DEME Group, has acquired the majority of the shares in G-tec in Liege, Belgium.

    G-tec is a geotechnical and geological, marine geophysical, environmental survey and engineering services company. 

    GeoSea now has a 72.5% stake in G-tec, was founded in 1993 and currently employs around 40 staff. The company also owns a geotechnical investigation vessel Omalius.

    The company has a consolidated turnover of around €20 million and operates in the offshore oil and gas, offshore renewables, civil works and offshore mining sectors.

    GeoSea said the company is a good strategic fit, enabling DEME Group to further reinforce the integrated services it offers. Geotechnical investigation from GeoSea’s jack-up vessels is already part of the company’s offering.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers