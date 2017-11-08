GeoSea takes controlling interest in G-tec

Company News

//

GeoSea, part of DEME Group, has acquired the majority of the shares in G-tec in Liege, Belgium.

G-tec is a geotechnical and geological, marine geophysical, environmental survey and engineering services company.

GeoSea now has a 72.5% stake in G-tec, was founded in 1993 and currently employs around 40 staff. The company also owns a geotechnical investigation vessel Omalius.

The company has a consolidated turnover of around €20 million and operates in the offshore oil and gas, offshore renewables, civil works and offshore mining sectors.

GeoSea said the company is a good strategic fit, enabling DEME Group to further reinforce the integrated services it offers. Geotechnical investigation from GeoSea’s jack-up vessels is already part of the company’s offering.

