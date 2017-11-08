GeoSea takes controlling interest in G-tec

GeoSea takes controlling interest in G-tecCompany News // November 8, 2017
GeoSea, part of DEME Group, has acquired the majority of the shares in G-tec in Liege, Belgium.
G-tec is a geotechnical and geological, marine geophysical, environmental survey and engineering services company.
GeoSea now has a 72.5% stake in G-tec, was founded in 1993 and currently employs around 40 staff. The company also owns a geotechnical investigation vessel Omalius.
The company has a consolidated turnover of around €20 million and operates in the offshore oil and gas, offshore renewables, civil works and offshore mining sectors.
GeoSea said the company is a good strategic fit, enabling DEME Group to further reinforce the integrated services it offers. Geotechnical investigation from GeoSea’s jack-up vessels is already part of the company’s offering.
