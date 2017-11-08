Southern Ocean redelivered to Oceanteam

Vessel & ROV News

//

The CSV Southern Ocean, which has been on a long-term bare boat charter contract with Fugro since delivery in 2010, has been redelivered to Oceanteam as of 7 November 2017.

Despite the redelivery, under the amended contract the vessel will remain available for jobs as and when fit to Fugro until the original end date of the contract (end 2018).

The owners and Fugro have initiated a world-wide re-marketing and re-deployment initiative for Southern Ocean complete with integrated survey and multiple ROV spread.

Southern Ocean is a DP2 construction support vessel (dynamic positioning class 2) with large cranes (1 x 250 and 1 x 100 tonnes fully heave compensated), 2,400m2 deck space, 10,000 tonnes deadweight, extensive accommodation and excellent seafaring capabilities.

These characteristics enable Southern Ocean to be utilised for field support, construction, installation and IMR.

Southern Ocean can carry 7,000 tonnes load on deck and combined with in-house carousel, reel and engineering capabilities, the vessel can be utilised for a flexlay project in the oil and gas, power and offshore renewables markets.

Southern Ocean is owned by a joint venture between Bourbon Offshore Norway and Oceanteam.

