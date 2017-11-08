Deep BV takes delivery of Mini-Ranger 2 positioning equipment

Deep BV, a Dutch survey company specialising in hydrography, marine geophysics and oceanography, has acquired underwater acoustic technology supplied by Sonardyne International, UK, to support its inshore, harbour, coastal and offshore activities.



The two Mini-Ranger 2 Ultra-Short BaseLine (USBL) tracking systems and WSM 6+ mini transponders were delivered to Deep BV’s headquarters in Amsterdam within days of the order being placed and put straight to work during an operation to search for unexploded ordnance (UXO).



Mini-Ranger 2 boasts a number of features that makes it well-suited for underwater operations such as UXO surveys which require high accuracy positioning but without the cost and complexity associated with a deep water USBL solution. It can simultaneously track 10 targets at very fast update rates, it is quick to install on small vessels and has a tracking range of 995 metres, extendable to 4,000 metres.



For its first project with Mini-Ranger 2, Deep BV installed one of the systems onboard their 15m, twin hull research vessel Deep Volans and configured it to track a WSM 6+ transponder mounted on a remotely operated towed vehicle (ROTV) named Iron Lady.

Accurate positioning is paramount for the Iron Lady’s control software in order to ‘fly’ the six metre-wide, gradiometer UXO set-up just 2m above the seabed.





