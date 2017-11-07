Chrysaor awards three-year contract for Central North Sea assets

Chrysaor awards three-year contract for Central North Sea assetsContracts, Tenders and Rates // November 7, 2017
Chrysaor has awarded Sparrows Group a three-year crane management services contract for the three operating assets it took ownership of from Shell in November.
The operator became the largest independent E&P company in the region following the US$3 billion deal with Shell earlier this year to acquire the platforms as part of a larger asset package.
The scope of work will see Sparrows operate and maintain seven cranes across the Armada, Everest and Lomond gas platforms located 233 to 250 km east of Aberdeen in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).
The campaign will be a continuation of the work Sparrows has carried out over the past decade for BG and subsequently Shell on the three installations.
This includes the delivery of offshore crane operations and maintenance, including the supply of rigging lofts and inspection services, as well as overseeing the onshore management of all crane maintenance strategies and related engineering scopes.
