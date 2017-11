OMM signs frame work agreement with Prysmian

Offshore Marine Management (OMM) has signed a two-year framework agreement extension with Prysmian Group.

The long-term relationship has seen OMM utilise an innovative new multi-mattress deployment system alongside subsea support, vessel management, tower support services, and cable storage services.

