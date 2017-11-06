UK-Denmark interconnector approved

News

//

The Danish Minister for Energy, Utilities and Climate, Lars Christian Lilleholt, has approved Energinet to invest in a power cable from Denmark to Great Britain and enhance the power grid to the German border.

"This is really good news. The Viking Link to Great Britain and an upgrade of the power grid in western Jutland will contribute to Energinet’s ability to adapt to the growing amount of wind energy, while maintaining the high security of supply at the same time. The two projects will yield significant socio-economic benefits in Denmark as well as in Great Britain and other neighbouring countries and make green transition more effective," said Energinet’s CTO, Torben Glar Nielsen.

Energinet plans to invest 11 billion Danish kroner in an interconnector to Great Britain and an upgrade of the power grid between the city of Holstebro and the Danish-German border. On the other side of the border, TenneT in Germany will enhance the power grid, thus improving the exchange of electricity across the Danish-German border.



